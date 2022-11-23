Inside Pics: Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani twins in red with Sohael Kathuriya as they kickstart pre-wedding festivities

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya | Twitter

Actress Hansika Motwani recently got engaged to her beau Sohael Khaturiya in Paris. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot in December 2022.

According to media reports, Hansika and Sohael's pre-wedding festivities have already started. Several pictures of the actress with her husband-to-be from Mata Ki Chowki is doing the rounds on the internet.

For the ceremony, the lovebirds wore matching red outfits. While Hansika looked gorgeous in a red saree, which she accessorised with a statement choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka, Sohael opted for red kurta and pyjama.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier this month, Hansika had shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan. Hansika's wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

Motwani began her career with TV show Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.