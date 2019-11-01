Inside Photos of Ileana D’Cruz's Halloween mode birthday party

When your birthday and Halloween fall on the same day, dress up like a Halloween party and blow the candle! Ileana D’Cruz clubbed the two like a boss and we saw her celebrating her 33rd birthday with her girl pals. It certainly looked like she had a fun-filled night. The pictures are proof enough.
For the night, the actor picked a black dress and a silver coat to go with it. Her girlfriends were in the Halloween mode too, and black ruled the night. Check out the photos below.
While she herself hasn’t opened up about it, Ileana has reportedly split with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, and her frequent social media PDA isn’t a thing anymore. However, she seems to have immersed self-love instead, since we keep coming across her amazing travel pictures. Much excited about ringing in the 33rd spring, she shared a photo of herself in a bikini soaking in the sun, a day prior to her birthday.
Last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, Ileana now awaits the release of Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti, also starring Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. She is also filming for The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.
