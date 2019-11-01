Inside Photos of Ileana D’Cruz's Halloween mode birthday party

When your birthday and Halloween fall on the same day, dress up like a Halloween party and blow the candle! Ileana D’Cruz clubbed the two like a boss and we saw her celebrating her 33rd birthday with her girl pals. It certainly looked like she had a fun-filled night. The pictures are proof enough.

For the night, the actor picked a black dress and a silver coat to go with it. Her girlfriends were in the Halloween mode too, and black ruled the night. Check out the photos below.