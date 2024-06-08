Inside Kareena Kapoor's 'Soul-Sisters' Reunion With Malaika Arora, Karisma & Amrita

Kareena Kapoor, who is often spotted at parties and get-togethers with her 'OG crew' -- her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, and besties, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora -- yet again left fans in awe as she dropped new pictures with her girl gang from a party. Bebo, on Saturday, took to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.

In the first picture, Kareena and her best friend Malaika are seen posing together. Both actors can be seen in matching white outfits, consisting of crisp white shirts and white pants, and look stunning.

The second photo shows Kareena's sister, Karisma, with Malaika's sister, Amrita. In the picture, Amrita is kissing Karisma on the cheek while Karisma blushes. They are sitting on a couch, showing off their legs wrapped in black bandages.

Kareena also penned an adorable note for her group. In the caption, she referred to them as her 'soul-sisters' and wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day