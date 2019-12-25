Inside Kareena Kapoor's intimate Christmas bash: Watch Ranbir Kapoor celebrate wearing bunny ears

It’s Christmas time and the Bollywood celebs have never not missed any chance to get together and have some fun, how can they miss the favourite Christmas.

Yesterday night, aright after the midnight Christmas mass, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted an intimate Christmas bash for her closest friends and family.

The party was hosted at her residence and the invite wasn’t extended to too many people.

A few names who were among the ones lucky enough to have made it to Bebo’s list of close friends and family are Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

All the celebs were dressed in their casual best for the party. With the fancy Reindeer and Santa hair bands, the celebs partying looked cute together as always.

The host of the party, Kareena was wearing a leopard print jumpsuit.

Here’s a sneak peek into the star-studded Christmas bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan: