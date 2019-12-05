Inside Edge season 3 on the card

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's first series Inside Edge was launched two years ago. The second season of this cricket drama is set to be launched this week and as per the buzz they have already planned the third season.

A source says, “First season of this drama received a good feedback, the idea was to have three seasons of it always but it was never officially announced by the platform or by the producers. However the third season like second season will have new characters and some of the old actors will not remain part of it. The third season might not start immediately.”

The first season saw actors like Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha,Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second season will have additional actors like Aamir Bashir,Sapna Pabbi, Elli Avvram, Makrand Despande,Luke Kenny and others.