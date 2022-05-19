Influencer Tushar Kamble’s thoughts on content creation is what every creator must keep in mind

Ever since social media has advanced, it has made it easier for people to explore newer avenues. People bring creativity and live their dream by earning good fortunes through the digital medium. One of the popular digital creators, Tushar Kamble has gained righteous momentum over the web space. This young and creative professional has his roots in Mumbai and is currently based in Dubai.

Since his early years, Tushar got fascinated with computers and other electronic gadgets. While pursuing a career in Information Technology, the social media wave took his attention, after which he started creating content about fashion and lifestyle. An avid IT security expert, Tushar Kamble is also fond of photography.

Starting from scratch, Tushar Kamble is one of the eminent Indian influencers in Dubai. Before garnering popularity on the gram, the influencer had a fair share of struggles. Working predominantly in the corporate space, the transition to getting used to the influencer culture was challenging. “I knew photography, but the challenge was how to showcase my work to the audience”, revealed Tushar.

Adding to it, he further said that influencers must pick their niche before creating content. “It is imperative to identify the target audience and create content accordingly. Only a fashion enthusiast can create unique content about style. You cannot expect a gaming influencer to serve the best of style statement”, he further said. Moreover, a majority of the content on Tushar’s feed is about travel and lifestyle.

Scrolling through his feed, we could not stop getting over his adorable posts and videos with his daughter. The influencer focuses on creating content that is trending across social media platforms. Besides this, Tushar Kamble is an ardent traveller and he loves exploring new places in the world. Tushar frequently gives an insight into his life by sharing his travel experiences on Instagram.

When asked about his life mantra, Kamble shared that he believes in living a simple lifestyle. “We all have got one life. I believe that we should live it to the fullest and make the most of it. That’s the mantra I follow to live a happy life”, Tushar added. As the influencer continues to win everyone with his phenomenal content game, he is widely regarded as the leading name in the IT sector across Dubai.

To know more about Tushar Kamble, head to his Instagram page - ‘@tushkamble’ .

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:27 PM IST