India's Ultimate Warrior: Vidyut Jammwal to host country's first reality show on martial arts and combat skills

Discovery India on Monday revealed the first look of their latest first-of-its-kind non-fiction offering 'India’s Ultimate Warrior'. Premiering on March 4 on Discovery+ and on March 14 on Discovery Channel, the show will have Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal debuting in the world of OTT reality series and television as the host and Dojo master.

The poster unveiled today showcases Vidyut in an action-packed avatar.

Vidyut, along with four mentors, who are experts in the range of combat forms, are geared up to find the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others.

Best known for his roles in the ‘Commando’ film franchise and his OTT debut 'Khuda Haafiz', Vidyut is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu and is the only Indian to be recognised as one of the top martial artists in the world.

As he dons the hat of a host with 'India’s Ultimate Warrior', Vidyut will be seen commanding the ‘fight camp’ and helping the contenders battle it out through the course of their journey on the show.

Stepping into the shoes of a host, Jammwal commented, “It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind,body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best ! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior”.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:58 AM IST