‘India’s Most Wanted’ screening: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh in attendance

Arjun Kapoor hosted a special screening of his movie ‘India’s Most wanted’ for his B town friends and family on Wednesday evening. The movie is inspired by the arrest of terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen’s most dangerous terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who is also referred to as India’s Osama Bin Laden, in January 2018 by Delhi Police.

At the special screening Arjun’s rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora cheered him up. She was seen in a white Balmain tank top with high waist denim, while Arjun was in black Gucci t-shirt, cap and in black shoes. Also Arjun’s siblings Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor marked their presence at the screening. Janhvi was wearing a simple salwar kameez with silver jhumka while Anshula keep it simple with denim and top. Arjun’s 2 states co-star Alia Bhatt also attended the special screening.

Arjun’s best friend and his debut movies co-star Ranveer Singh as usually made the most energetic entry to the screening. Paparazzi’s favourite BABA did a twinning with his bestie Arjun by wearing black attire. There was also other twinning duo that is Anushka Sharma with Kartik Aaryan, they both came in white at the screening.

Arjun and Ranveer also teamed up with their ‘Gunday’ director Ali Abbas Zafar and kissed him on cheeks while being clicked by paparazzi.