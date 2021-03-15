Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan - check out pics here

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday.
Bumrah shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date, March 15, as one the happiest days of their lives. "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.
While congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the newly wed lovebirds, a few pictures from their wedding festivities have also popped up on social media.
Check them out here:
