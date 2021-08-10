Indian Matchmaking 2: Netflix renews Sima Taparia's Emmy-nominated series for the second season

Streaming service Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated show 'Indian Matchmaking' for a second season. Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who rose to fame with the series' first season, will return to help people find their perfect matches.

'Indian Matchmaking' sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, the series secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

The eight-episode series based on arrange marriages had a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with Sima.

The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral on social media ever since the show had released.