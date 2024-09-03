Indian Actor-Comic Vir Das To Perform In Singapore In October

Vir Das. Photo courtesy: www.instagram.com/virdas/ |

Popular Indian actor-comedian Vir Das will be performing in Singapore in October. The 45-year-old will return to the city-state for a one-night show at the Capitol Theatre on October 30, 2024. Das had last performed in Singapore on September 22, 2023, as part of his Mind Fool Tour at the Esplanade Theatre.

Presale for Das’ show will start on September 4 from 12pm to 11.59pm. This will be available on the actor-comic’s official website. A second presale will take place for Live Nation members on September 5 from 12pm to 11.59pm.

Tickets will be available to the public on September 6, from 12pm, via Ticketmaster. Prices of tickets will be announced later.

Das has already made a name for himself in the stand-up scene. He has also performed in American shows Conan and The daily Show. Das has also won an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

Besides stand-up, he has acted in several Hindi films, and made his Hollywood debut with the Judd Apatow-directed The Bubble (2022).

