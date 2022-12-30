India release of Fawad Khan, Mahira's Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt postponed

Fawad Khan in a still from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' |

The release of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has been postponed in India.

According to a report in PTI, an INOX official said the film that was to release on December 30 but it has been postponed -- perhaps indefinitely.

An industry insider said the Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well in India, however, its release was stalled due to 'resistance from certain sections'. It was also reported that Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing the film in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and later in other parts of India.

Earlier this week, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had also shared the India release date of the film on its official Instagram page but deleted it soon after.

MNS leader threatens against release

Ameya Khopkar, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's cinema wing, said on Twitter that the film's release has been stalled after a warning given by the party.

"... the screening of the 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has been completely cancelled...," a part of his tweet read.

Earlier also Ameya Khopkar had threatened theatre owners against the release of the Pakistani film in India. He had tweeted, "Opposition to Pakistani film screening will always be there. The Pakistani film which was earlier scheduled to release on 23rd December is now releasing on 30th December. We will not allow releasing this film in Maharashtra 'No means no'."

About the film

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. However, the producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

It released in Pakistan on October 13 and has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of $10 million.

Ban on Pakistani films and artists

Mahira and Fawad are familiar to Indian audiences through their popular Pakistani drama Humsafar. While Fawad has featured in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mahira appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees.

The last Pakistani film to get a theatrical release in India was Bol, starring Mahira in 2011. Pakistani actors stopped being cast in Indian productions following the 2016 terror attack in Uri in which 19 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films and from performing here.