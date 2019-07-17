In pictures: Why we should all aim at ageing like the Ambanis!

With the old-age app challenge going around, some popular personalities are a living proof that they have aged gracefully. This also includes Mumbai's billionaire clan- The Ambanis. Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani certainly set an example, as a power couple that has only created an exclusive identity along with their three wonderful kids- Akash, Isha and Anant.
Now, with the new era all set to begin as we assume the junior Mrs Ambani aka is expecting, here's a look at how each of the family member has transformed over the years. Even though Akash was the first one to propose his childhood love Shloka, it was Isha who got married first to Anand Piramal. The wedding was an extravagant affair held at Antilia, their residence in Mumbai.
The second in line to tie the know was Akash with Shloka, earlier this year in March. The wedding was held at Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta.
Anant Ambani is rumoured to be in a relationship with Radhika Merchant, and is expected to tie the knot soon as well. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.
