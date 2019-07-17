In pictures: Why we should all aim at ageing like the Ambanis!

With the old-age app challenge going around, some popular personalities are a living proof that they have aged gracefully. This also includes Mumbai's billionaire clan- The Ambanis. Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani certainly set an example, as a power couple that has only created an exclusive identity along with their three wonderful kids- Akash, Isha and Anant.

Now, with the new era all set to begin as we assume the junior Mrs Ambani aka Shloka Mehta is expecting, here's a look at how each of the family member has transformed over the years. Even though Akash was the first one to propose his childhood love Shloka, it was Isha who got married first to Anand Piramal. The wedding was an extravagant affair held at Antilia, their residence in Mumbai.