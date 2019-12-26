AbRam's new camo bomber jacket and his cheeky smile is all you need on a boring Thursday

Shahrukh Khan's son AbRam Khan has swayed the internet with his latest photoshoot pictures. AbRam's mother, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle sharing the latest pictures from her son's photoshoot. The starkid gives a cheeky smile for the camera and from that his mother captioned the pictures as, "Guessing he loves the camera !!!!" In the pictures, AbRam is wearing a camo bomber jacket, graphic tee paired with joggers.
Recently, AbRam Khan was seen in a video performing an act at his annual school function. In the video which went viral, AbRam was wearing a blue shirt with suspenders and white shorts whilst performing.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)