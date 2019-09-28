In Pics: Shibani Dandekar has a bohemian style birthday bash with girlfriends

TV presenter, host and now filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar's ladylove Shibani Dandekar turned 39 yesterday on September 27. The brown beauty celebrated her special day with her girl squad in a private bash.
It was a bohemian style party hosted by designer friend Payal Singhal. Shibani also went on to share pictures from the celebration on her Instagram.
The decor comprised of a comfy set up, stacked with cushions and dream catchers, candles and lots of flowers. The venue was stacked with cute notes for the birthday girl, pictures and a scrumptious cake.
Among several party activities the girl gang got their hands painted as well. See the party reel below.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently walked the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Payal had said in an interview that Shibani and Farhan were the perfect muses for her clothing line because they both imbibe the bohemian vibe. It was the first time they will walked the runway as a couple.
