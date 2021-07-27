In Pics: Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer exchanges vows with Michael Lewis in handmade Dolce and Gabbana gown

Late Princess Diana's nice Lady Kitty Spencer got married to businessman Michael Lewis on Saturday, in Rome.

Lweish, 62, is reportedly the chairman of South African retail giant Foschini Group.

Diana's brother Charles Spencer's daughter exchanged vows at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. The Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown had a high neckline, puffed shoulders and a button up bodice.

Take a look at her wedding gown: