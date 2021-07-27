In Pics: Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer exchanges vows with Michael Lewis in handmade Dolce and Gabbana gown

Late Princess Diana's nice Lady Kitty Spencer got married to businessman Michael Lewis on Saturday, in Rome.
Lweish, 62, is reportedly the chairman of South African retail giant Foschini Group.
Diana's brother Charles Spencer's daughter exchanged vows at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. The Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown had a high neckline, puffed shoulders and a button up bodice.
Take a look at her wedding gown:
Besides Lady Kitty's sisters - Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, celebrities Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Maye Musk, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and pop star Pixie Lott attended the wedding.
Lady Kitty wore several Dolce and Gabbana custom-made dresses for the pre-wedding festivities of her Royal wedding.
Her looks included a double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals and an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers.
Check out the pictures and videos here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)