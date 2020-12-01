In Pics: Mom-to-be 'Dangal' girl Babita Phogat has a 'gender equality' themed baby shower

International wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to welcome her first child with husband and fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag.
Phogat shared some intimate pictures from her baby shower alongside family members.
The best part about the event was that, the 31-year-old cut a pink and blue cake that promoted ‘gender equality’ for their baby.
Babita captioned the pictures as, “Unexpected surprises from family and friends love u for what all u have done for me and Vivek. We both cherished every single moment of it. My gonna be kid is the lucky one to have you all.”
About a week ago, the OG ‘Dangal’ girl took to social media and announced that she was pregnant.
Sharing a picture with her husband and flaunting her baby bump, Babita wrote, “Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me “I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life.”
Babita and Vivek tied the knot in December 2019. The couple took eight -- instead of customary seven rounds, around the sacred fire to support the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. The government's campaign aims to create awareness about the welfare of girls in the country.
In October 2020, Babita, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls, resigned as the Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports Department.
Earlier, she had resigned from the post of police sub-inspector on August 13, 2019.
