In Pics: Mom-to-be 'Dangal' girl Babita Phogat has a 'gender equality' themed baby shower

International wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to welcome her first child with husband and fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag.

Phogat shared some intimate pictures from her baby shower alongside family members.

The best part about the event was that, the 31-year-old cut a pink and blue cake that promoted ‘gender equality’ for their baby.

Babita captioned the pictures as, “Unexpected surprises from family and friends love u for what all u have done for me and Vivek. We both cherished every single moment of it. My gonna be kid is the lucky one to have you all.”