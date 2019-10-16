In Pics: Kapil Sharma hosts a baby shower for wife Ginni

Kapil Sharma who got married to Ginni Chatrath in December 2018 is all set to become a father. The actor recently hosted a baby shower for his wife who is due this December. Present at the shower were several popular names from the Television industry. Actors Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and wife Kashmera Shah were in attendance.
Punjabi singer Zora Randhawa took to Instagram to share pictures from the baby shower. He wrote, “Baby Sharma on the way ???? ???? ????Everyone send your love & best wishes to big brother Kapil bhaji n Ginni bhabi. Big Congratulations & loads of love to mummy & daddy to be”
Recently, in an interview comedian Bharti Singh revealed that Kapil Shama has changed a lot after marriage. She said that Kapil used to party a lot earlier, but he has stopped doing it after getting married. Bharti also revealed that Kapil has stopped drinking, smoking and eats home-cooked food. The comedian wraps up shoot by max 10-10:30 pm and heads straight home to spend time with his wife Ginni.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma’s show is running successfully. The show went on air in December, days after the actor got married.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)