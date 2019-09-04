In Pics: Boney, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor at the unveiling ceremony of Sridevi’s wax statue

‘Hawa Hawai’ girl and late actress Sridevi’s wax figure was unveiled today at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore, amid the presence of her beloved husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

This figure is an imitation of Sridevi’s most loved and iconic song ‘Hawa hawai’ from her very popular film Mr India with Anil Kapoor. The wax statue is dressed up in golden dress and crown with the touch of red lipstick. The family posed alongside Sridevi’s statue post the inauguration.