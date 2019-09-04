In Pics: Boney, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor at the unveiling ceremony of Sridevi’s wax statue

‘Hawa Hawai’ girl and late actress Sridevi’s wax figure was unveiled today at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore, amid the presence of her beloved husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
This figure is an imitation of Sridevi’s most loved and iconic song ‘Hawa hawai’ from her very popular film Mr India with Anil Kapoor. The wax statue is dressed up in golden dress and crown with the touch of red lipstick. The family posed alongside Sridevi’s statue post the inauguration.
For this event Janhvi Kapoor was seen in red gown, and Khushi was seen in an off-shoulder silver bodice gown.
On the occasion of Sridevi’s birthday official handle of Madame Tussauds museum declared that they will be having a Bollywood’s beauty Sridevi’s wax figure at Singapore museum. Boney Kapoor, the late actor's husband, also shared the news on his Twitter account alongside a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi's wax figure.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)