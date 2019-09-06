In Pics: Ambanis and Bachchans attend the Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla Fashion show

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently celebrated 33 years in the fashion industry by a hosting a special fashion show for family and friends. While Deepika Padukone walked the ramp as their show stopper, many celebrities were spotted at the event.
Abhishek Bachchan was snapped with mother Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the celebration. While Abhishek was seen in all black the mother daughter duo were donning traditional outfits in white.
The Ambani Bahus Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant was also spotted at the Fashion show donning white salwar suits with friends. While Radhika wore an all-white outfit, Shloka chose to pair it with layers of yellow.
Isha Ambani Piramal was also snapped with her sister in law. She was seen in a black dress laced with silver tassels.
Karan Johar was snapped in an all-Black outfit, with ‘savage’ printed on his sweatshirt. The filmmaker paired the outfit with white and shimmery gold sneakers.
While Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘The Zoya Factor’, sister Rhea was snapped at the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Fashion Show. She was seen in a peach saree with a full sleeves blouse.
Twinkle Khanna was spotted in a white and black dress while Nora Fatehi looked elegant in an ice blue dress. Shanaya Kapoor was also snapped in a ripped jeans paired with a black tube top under a stone studded jacket. Take a look: