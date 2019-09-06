In Pics: Ambanis and Bachchans attend the Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla Fashion show

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently celebrated 33 years in the fashion industry by a hosting a special fashion show for family and friends. While Deepika Padukone walked the ramp as their show stopper, many celebrities were spotted at the event.

Abhishek Bachchan was snapped with mother Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the celebration. While Abhishek was seen in all black the mother daughter duo were donning traditional outfits in white.