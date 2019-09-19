In Pics: 5 Awkward and funny moments from IIFA 2019

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of Bollywood celebrities turned out to be amazing, as expected. However, some awkward and funny moments couldn't escape from the eyes of shutterbugs.

Swara Bhasker who arrived as a vision in white got stuck in her own dress and managed to not trip on the green carpet. She also shared it on her Instagram and wrote, "Of course that happened! 🤣 My life long enmity with heels continues 😈.. errmmm.. onto the red carpet! 🙈🙈🤦🏾‍♀️🙄🤣🤣 Don’t kill me @shreejarajgopal !