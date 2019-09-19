In Pics: 5 Awkward and funny moments from IIFA 2019

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of Bollywood celebrities turned out to be amazing, as expected. However, some awkward and funny moments couldn't escape from the eyes of shutterbugs.
Swara Bhasker who arrived as a vision in white got stuck in her own dress and managed to not trip on the green carpet. She also shared it on her Instagram and wrote, "Of course that happened! 🤣 My life long enmity with heels continues 😈.. errmmm.. onto the red carpet! 🙈🙈🤦🏾♀️🙄🤣🤣 Don’t kill me @shreejarajgopal !
Riteish Deshmukh who arrived with wife Genelia D'Souza shared the stage with 'Dream Girl' actor Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti. Keeping up the sporting spirit. Riteish rocked a lehenga on stage as his wife cheered for him to shake a leg.
Bollywood's entertainment powerhouse Ranveer Singh, as expected turned up in the most quirky outfit of the evening. The Gully Boy actor was dressed in a custom made suit with a statement red attachment, which resembled the pallu of a saree. This led Salman Khan to wipe his face with the same, like a typical Indian lad.
Another hilarious moment was when Salman shared stage with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, and went on to do the classic Shah Rukh Khan pose with open arms.
A dog who happened to pay visit at the green carpet, stole Salman's thunder as he posed with Dabangg 3 debutante Saiee Manjrekar.