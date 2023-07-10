 In da Club Rapper 50 Cent To Hold Concert In Mumbai On THIS Date
PTIUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Popular rapper 50 Cent on Monday said he will hold a concert here on November 25 as part of 'The Final Lap Tour'. The American recording artiste, known for hit songs such as "Candy Shop" and "In da Club", last performed in Mumbai in 2007. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared the update with fans on his Instagram account.

"Namaste, India. It's your boy, 50. I got crazy news for you. I'm coming to Mumbai, India in November. It's going down... 'The Final Lap Tour'," the 48-year-old rapper said in his video post.

The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium here.

Read Also
'You're just jealous': Madonna slams rapper 50 Cent for criticising her bold photoshoot
