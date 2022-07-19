Imtiaz Ali while talking about Dr. Arora: 'The more we work with good talent, the more this industry will survive'

Imtiaz, who is known for making eccentric love stories, is backing different kind of content in the OTT space. While SHE is a thriller, his upcoming show, Dr. Arora, is a comedy based on sex problems. When asked him about his creative shift digitally, he says, “There are so many stories that I wanted to tell and I feel I must tell them before I die. The interesting part of OTT is that I am able to make stories with the duration they are need to be told. Stories like SHE and Dr. Arora have been with me for a long time but they weren’t suitable to the duration that the film demands because each one of them are of few hours. Also, both these shows need a different kind of audiences. Filmmakers like me are lucky in this era that they are allowed to tell such stories.”

Talking further on the unusual casting of Dr. Arora, he reveals, “I respect good talent and I feel the more we work with good talent, the more this industry will survive. I feel talented actors like Kumud Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar, Ajitesh Gupta are finally getting their dues. The OTT gives an opportunity to such actors to shine. If you notice, even in the West, good actors are not the stars, they are popular for their parts. I believe that there is a certain democratic process of casting that has worked. Filmmakers are looking for suitability and talent rather than other considerations.”

Imtiaz further shares his thoughts on taking risk with the content on OTT. “During the two years of lockdown, people have voraciously consumed content and their tastes have rapidly changed and refined to another level. Now, they want to see things that are not usual. This is an exciting time for all of us,” he adds.

On a parting note, he confesses that his writing process for the long format has changed. “During the pandemic, I could afford so much time to write. I enjoy writing with other people and I want to get that process to my movies now. For instance, Dr. Arora is my show, the characters are my imagination but other writers brought magic to it. The world creating became more enriched,” he signs off.