'I’m looking for a girl who’s cultured': 'Hungama 2' actor Meezaan Jaffrey spills the beans on his ideal ladylove

His enthusiasm is delightfully refreshing and surprising given that it’s almost 8 pm. No one would guess that Meezaan has been doing interviews all day as he readies for another q-and-a about Hungama 2, which releases on Disney + Hotstar on July 23, father Jaaved Jaaferi, and more. Excerpts from the conversation:

How long did Chura ke dil mera, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari song, which has been recreated for Hungama 2, take to shoot?

We shot it in three days flat, without any rehearsals. Shilpaji was very supportive. It’s a difficult song with a lot of complicated steps, which we learnt on the spot and did then and there, without thinking too much. I knew if I were to overthink, it would make me even more nervous. I don’t know how it happened because it happened in such a hurry, but I’m super happy with all the love that’s coming our way now.

Who is the better dancer, Meezaan or dad Jaaved Jaaferi and uncle Naved?

(Laughs) I will leave that for the audience to decide. What I can say is the way my dad and uncle dance is very form-oriented, more breakdance and western. With me, it’s always been typical Bollywood. Dad is a wonderful dancer and his moves are super difficult. I could do them if I tried, but that’s not something I would do naturally. What I have done in Chura ke dil mera came straight from the heart.