Ileana D’Cruz celebrates birthday by fitting into her aquamarine swimsuit

Ahead of her 33rd birthday celebration, actress Ileana D’Cruz gave a glimpse into what her birthday celebration will look like.
Ileana took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen soaking in the sun in a blue coloured Triangl swimsuit. Sharing the picture, she wrote,”Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthday. Also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous Triangl swimsuit after a while.”
The actress is always keeping her fans engaged with her delightful pictures whether from her vacations or from the sets of her film. Earlier in the day, the actress posted a motivational post on her Instagram feed. She posted, “Every chance you get, shine. They hate that.” She captioned the post as “Yassss! #morningmotivationtogetouttabed #shine.”
On the work front, Ileana will be seen in Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.
