Ileana D’Cruz celebrates birthday by fitting into her aquamarine swimsuit

Ahead of her 33rd birthday celebration, actress Ileana D’Cruz gave a glimpse into what her birthday celebration will look like.

Ileana took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen soaking in the sun in a blue coloured Triangl swimsuit. Sharing the picture, she wrote,”Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthday. Also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous Triangl swimsuit after a while.”