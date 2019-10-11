IFW 2020: When Yami Gautam stunningly captured the 70s

New Delhi: Actor Yami Gautam on Thursday turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock as the designer duo paid homage to the era of the '70s at FDCI presents Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.

The actor walked the ramp to a live music band playing Maroon5's smash hit track "Girls Like You".

With her hair tied back, Yami looked every bit resplendent in a multi-colour off-shoulder dress.

"Wearing their creations and designs is always on the wishlist of everyone. I can say that on behalf of the entire industry. The reason is Falguni and Shane's creativity, designs and the thought they put into creating them.

"This is the first time I'm walking for them and I was really excited but also nervous because you don't want anything to go wrong," she said during the post show conference.