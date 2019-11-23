IFFI gets trolled for mixing up Satyajit Ray’s photo with Gulzar

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been taking place since November 20 in Goa. The festival boasts of films by several prominent international and national filmmakers.

Satyajit Ray is among the greatest filmmakers that India has seen and Gulzar is one of the most accomplished lyricists in the country. However, the official website of IFFI seems to have mixed up the two famous personalities ahead of the 50th edition of the festival.

The official IFFI website which has a catalogue of all the films being screened mentioned Ganashatru and included the name of the director, editor, screenplay-writer and other people involved in the making of the film. However, the organisers seem to have mixed up Ray with lyricist Gulzar. The photo provided at the bottom of the listing to serve as a bio for the director had Gulzar’s photo instead of Ray’s.