IFFI 2023: Jury Member Divya Dutta Says, 'It Feels Great And Honoured'

International Film Festival of India ([IFFI) Goa kickstarted on November 20, 2023. The prestigious film festival in its 54th edition has started OTT Awards from this year, to recognise excellence in OTT series and films. The jury for OTT awards will have filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Krishna DK, Utpal Borpujari, Actors Divya Dutta and Prosenjit.

National Award winning actor Divya Dutta, who is also an author and poet is recognised for her exceptional work in over 100 feature films. Expressing her joy on being deputed as a jury member, an elated actress shares, “It feels great and honoured to be a part of the esteemed jury. Undoubtedly, not easy as very good shows with so much diversity have been telecast on OTT platforms. I only hope that the best one wins.”

“The OTT industry today is contributing towards taking Indian stories to the world, nurturing young talent, and producing world-class content. Recognising these tectonic changes in the entertainment industry, the Best Web Series (OTT) Award has been introduced at the 54th IFFI with an aim to acknowledge, encourage and honour the flourishing content and its creators on OTT platforms. This endeavour for the first edition of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, IFFI 2023 with great appreciation from the industry where we received a total of 32 web series are received in 10 Indian languages from 15 OTT platforms,” said Prithul Kumar, MD, NFDC and the Festival Director.

The other jury members remained unavailable for the comment.

