'If there's one Jedi left, it's not you': Star Wars' fan's Disneyland trip ends in disappointment

In the video, the false Jedi weilding his lightsaber is approached by a few stormtroopers. "If there's one Jedi left, it's not you." said a soldier of Galactic Empire.

After facing humiliation, the fan looks down in disappointment as the crowd laughs hysterically. The video on Twitter has been viewed more than 5 million times and is recieving hilarious reactions.

Meanwhile, the ninth instalment in the Star Wars' series released on December 20, 2019. Helmed by J.J Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers is the continuation of the ultimate Star War series.