'If there's one Jedi left, it's not you': Star Wars' fan's Disneyland trip ends in disappointment

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park was opened at Disneyland California in May and Disney World Orlando in August. The theme parks promise to provide an ultimate Star Wars' experience.
But, one such experience ended in disappointment for a fan after being deemed unworthy of being a Jedi at the hands of a Stormtrooper - fictional soldiers of the Star Wars franchise.
Watch the video below:
In the video, the false Jedi weilding his lightsaber is approached by a few stormtroopers. "If there's one Jedi left, it's not you." said a soldier of Galactic Empire.
After facing humiliation, the fan looks down in disappointment as the crowd laughs hysterically. The video on Twitter has been viewed more than 5 million times and is recieving hilarious reactions.
Meanwhile, the ninth instalment in the Star Wars' series released on December 20, 2019. Helmed by J.J Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers is the continuation of the ultimate Star War series.
