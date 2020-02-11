I&B min Prakash Javadekar launches the first look of APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic in Delhi

On Sunday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the first look poster of the biopic of late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in Delhi. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also present. Javadekar later took to Twitter to share a photograph from the event.

"Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year," he wrote.