'I wouldn’t have agreed for Bigg Boss if I wasn't paid well': 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer Neha Bhasin on her participation in the reality show

Neha Bhasin, the voice behind popular songs like Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan), Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai), Kuchh Khaas (Fashion), Laung Gawacha, among many others, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is not only a singer, but a lyricist as well. Apart from Bollywood, Neha has also sang in Tollywood and Kollywood movies; and her singles boast of millions of views on YouTube.

Currently, Neha is gearing up to participate in Bigg Boss OTT as one of the contestants and is beaming with excitement. As of now, she is quarantined in Mumbai before she enters the BB house. “I am a little nervous and not thinking about anything. I hope I will have a good time in the house and be able to play the game well,” says the singer, who decided to be a contestant in the show for her fans and stay in touch with them. “I was approached for BB quite a few times, but I didn’t want to participate then. But I learnt that BB has a huge viewership and people get attached to the contestants. So, I thought this could work positively for me,” responds the 38-year-old singer and reveals that she is getting whooping money to do the show. “I wouldn’t have agreed for BB if I wasn't paid well,” she chuckles.