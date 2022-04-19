'I would like to thank my audience for watching all my bad films,' says Shahid Kapoor

Finally, the Hindi remake of Jersey is all set to release on April 22. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, its stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films. The Free Press Journal caught up with Shahid for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You hurt your lip during the shooting of Jersey. Was the wait for its release more painful than this injury?

My lip was hurt, but the pain was less than the wait for the release of Jersey. I have had positivity as this story is very close to my heart. If this story were not close to my heart, then maybe it would have felt negative in my mind, and I would have got those painful feelings. I love the film, and hopefully, the audiences will also love it.

Did you even wear a jersey in real life?

Yes, I always played for my cricket team. But I wore the Indian jersey when I watched the India final when India won the match. I still have it.

How was your experience sharing screen space with your father, Pankaj Kapur?

My father always tells me you need to perform better. But finally, I passed out with flying colours. We both share the same screen space as professionals. We may be in the same frame yet in our own zone. And I got to learn during the running shot. Magic happens only while you share and perform in the same camera space. Suddenly something good also comes out.

Now that you, too, are a dad, has the equation with Pankaj changed? Do you understand him better?

I don’t know if I understand him better. He was a different type of father, and I am a different type of a father. But you understand what being a father means. It helps you have a better understanding of your parents. You don’t have to be the same, na? I don’t expect my son to be like me. I am very different from my dad. He was a different person. You have to choose what kind of a father you want to be.

Go on...

I now understand small things would be big for your children as parents. You care for your children so much that the requirement of your children to be fulfilled is more than anything else. Providing every small essential to your children means so much to you.

You have got a second chance. What would you like to say?

I got many chances, like eight to 10 chances have been given to me by my fans and the audience to prove my acting mettle. I would like to thank my audience for watching all my bad films and yet pardon and allow me to do more and more films.

How did you fight your winning and losing times?

It’s a mental process. Mostly we are responsible for our winning and losing. Sometimes we just decide it in our minds. Sometimes we feel we are winning when, factually, we aren’t winning. At times the outside viewpoint, practical viewpoint and your self-image aren’t the same. There is loads of negativity in life, but we all should give all our hearts and minds with all positivity.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:00 AM IST