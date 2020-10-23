'I would have regretted if I wasn’t a part of Mirzapur,’ says Mirzapur 2 actress, Harshita Gaur

How does it feel to be a part of such a celebrated web series?

It feels amazing to be a part of a web series like Mirzapur. Although, initially, nobody had expected for it to do so well, but for me Mirzapur was something which was interesting to kind of read and be part of. It’s amazing that I followed my instinct and I would have regretted it if I wasn’t a part of Mirzapur, so it feels really nice and it feels great.

Is there any change or a transition in your character in season 2?

Dimpy is a classic girl next door character — sweet, pretty, warm, a girl who anyone can relate with very easily. She hails form a Pandit family and attaches a lot of importance to family values. She loves her brothers and acts as a bridge between them and her father. The character has a huge transition from season 1 to 2, there is more depth in the character. I believe the audiences will enjoy Dimpy’s character graph.

Tell us about your experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi.

Since Mirzapur has such a wide cast, there are a lot of actors who don’t have scenes with each other. Similarly, Dimpy still doesn’t have a scene with Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kaleen Bhaiyya. But, having said that, I met him on and off the set whenever the Mirzapur team united. And, I can just say that he is really a very humble person and you can see that honesty in the characters he portrays. I remember the first time I met him. That time he was not on any social media platform and was asking me how to make an account and stuff like that...He comes across as a very down-to-earth, genuine and transparent person. Hopefully, Dimpy will have a scene with Kaleen Bhaiya soon.

What audience should expect from Mirzapur season 2?

People should definitely expect a lot. Of course, there is revenge, but people can expect a really deep understanding of the characters. Because this time everything is not straight up front. Though characters are on the path of revenge in their own ways, they are also discovering themselves in the inner turmoil that they are going through, so yes people can expect a lot more depth in the characters.

If Guddu and Bablu were your real brothers, who would have been the best and ideal brother?

If Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey) were my real brothers, I think both of them could have been ideal brothers. I literally see Bablu as somebody who would always keep a check on what I am doing, how am I doing, I am safe or not... So, in a way Bablu became more of a father figure. Whereas, Guddu I feel would have been somebody who I would have chilled with and shared the same vibe. But, both the brothers would have loved me, and I’m not saying it because we have the show, but because I think Guddu and Bablu both would have done an 'ideal brothers' job.

What are your upcoming projects?

Due to the pandemic, lot of things have been postponed. So, for me to really talk concretely about a project is something I can't do right now. But things are in process and hopefully I’ll be able to speak about upcoming projects soon.