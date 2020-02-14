'I wish I could romance you in every film': Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Sharing a new poster from his much-awaited flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Valentine's Day, megastar Aamir Khan on Friday said that he wishes he could romance Kareena Kapoor in every film.

The actor shared the poster featuring him and Bebo where she is seen hugging Khan.

The poster featured Khan from the backside with only his turban visible, Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen in enthnic attire.

"Paa lene ki bechaini, aur kho dene ka darr, bas itna sa hi hai, zindagi ka safar (The journey of life is limited to the desire of having you and the fear of losing you)," read Khan's tweet.

Further wishing her co-star on Valentine's Day, Khan wrote "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)Love.