'I will pull Salman Khan's leg for sure,' says IIFA 2022 host Farah Khan

The upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards commenced in Abu Dhabi on June 2. Director Farah Khan, who was present at a press conference along with several Bollywood celebs, spoke to the media at length. Excerpts:

Will you and Aparshakti Khurana be doing spontaneous hosting at IIFA 2022?

No, we have got a written script. However, we will be speaking spontaneously as well. There are so many sponsors, so we have to remember their names as well. Thus it will be a mix of both spontaneous and scripted too.

Will you be making all Bollywood celebrities dance to your tune?

Firstly, I will have to clarify the tunes are not mine. I never make anyone dance to my tune. The tune is made by the music directors. Yes, they dance on my steps. We have nothing to do in the main IIFA as we are just the audience. We know what is going to happen in the show on June 3. For that, you guys have to wait and watch.

Did you guys need to exercise more to go back on stage for IIFA rocks?

I have been doing a lot of TV, but for the live audience, we are doing it after a very long time. The energy today at the press conference also is so very pulsating. We are looking forward to being on stage, but we also have to remember that it is not only for live audiences, it’s for TV also. Sometimes while hosting, your jokes may not work for live audiences or TV audiences. It is vice-versa. This award show is lovely because the audiences who never get to watch the stars get a chance to interact with all the big stars. It is a big moment for all of us. And also, for the country in which it is being held, it gives a boost.

How important is it to be careful to draw a fine line between jokes?

Actually, it is very important. There is a fine line between joking with someone and humiliating someone. So you have to draw that line. I feel I have been around here for 30 years now. So everyone knows my sense of humour. I can go a little extra mile. I can be friendly and make them do things. But I am always careful so that the other person doesn’t feel bad. The most disheartening thing about a joke is when you crack a joke, and nobody laughs at it.

On stage, will you also humorously pull Salman Khan’s leg?

If he is in the audience, yes, I will. But for sure, he has to be in the audience.

What exactly does the term pan India films mean to you?

When I made Main Hoon Na, they told me it’s the first time Shah Rukh’s (Khan) movie has proved to be a pan India film. That means films were doing well in A centres. But B, C and D centres are what pan India means. Every film is shown on different platforms.