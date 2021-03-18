'I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic,' says Cara Delevingne

"I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept," she continued.

The 28-year-old also revealed how the situation was difficult for her to navigate through, especially in her career as a model. "I was so unhappy and I wasn't following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box -- I'm an androgynous person," she explained.

"I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble 'man'. I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that's what we are. To trust in your own instincts," she said.