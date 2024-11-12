'I Was Shook': Avneet Kaur On Seeing Tom Cruise Perform 'Dangerously Difficult' Stunts On Mission Impossible Set (VIDEO)

Actress Avneet Kaur met Hollywood star Tom Cruise on the set of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. On Monday (November 11), the actress and social media sensation posted several pictures with Tom and shared her experience of meeting the legend. She also revealed that she saw him perform some difficult stunts during the shoot.

Sharing a candid photo with the actor on her Instagram story, Avneet wrote, "Thank you so much for being you and making me feel so welcome and to remind me to always learn new things and keep growing! I was shook to see you perform all those dangerously difficult stunts all by yourself!! You create magic in cinema and in real life too! I'll always remember your kind words and the way you see this world."

Avneet also said that she couldn't believe she met Tom and was starstruck by him. She posted a video in which she is seen hugging Tom and interacting with him.

Along with the visuals, she wrote, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible."

The 23-year-old actress further called Tom 'humble' and 'down to earth'. She added, "I'm just so much in awe of you Tom! I've never met someone so humble and down to earth in my life! I'm so blessed I got a chance to get to know you in my life! The dedication and hardwork I've seen you do is unreal. Thank you for being an inspiration to so many young actors out there like me to truly believe in your passion and never give up!you continue to inpire and create history everyday! Thank you for inviting me to be a part of your world and letting me experience the magic you create on sets in real life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet was last seen in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.

On the other hand, Tom officially announced the title for the eighth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' series along with the first trailer. The movie is set to release on May 23 next year.

The film was originally planned for a 2022 release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.