'I was called a caterpillar because of my thick bushy brows,' reveals Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, has been roped in as a brand ambassador for a hair removal brand,Nair. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she talks about why she associated with it, body shaming, and more. Excerpts:

What qualities of this brand attracted you that you chose to become its ambassador?

This has been an overwhelming, self-discovering and successful year for me. As far as my career is concerned. I associate with very limited brands, and this is one of them. The reason why I wanted to associate with it is simply because I resonate with the brand. It’s also about the life of women. To live their life on their own terms, there should be freedom. Looking beautiful does not mean you need to please someone and go that extra mile out of your comfort zone to feel beautiful. For me, the reason I resonate with it is because it’s handy.

Did being self-made also play a role in you signing up for this brand?

I decide when I want to look how? Also, thanks to my job of being an actor, I am living a suitcase life travelling often, and I have to groom myself. I am the lucky one to try the product even before it’s released in India. I would have to make up with whatever I have in my bag and shoot a picture-perfect shot. I felt so confident and self-loved with the quality. I felt very presentable with whatever I did.

Could you share with us the secret of your confidence?

I realised that we are so hard on ourselves because of people’s comments. Oh! I don’t need their validation. We need validation 24 X 7. I started my journey with an attitude that I want to learn something. I self-discovered a few flaws. How to accept your flaws? Embrace it and move forward. Whenever I was feeling very under-confident or low, I discriminated against myself. I wouldn’t like to be present at social events because I really felt underwhelming and worthless. Then there is a point when I discovered that God has made me this way and if I have such bushy eyebrows, let me embrace it. Trends are going to come and go like seasons. Why not embrace myself as the real me? I celebrate the beauty that I possess and thank my mom-dad for me being the way I am. Rather than comparing myself to someone and making a perception of me being a certain way.

Have you ever been criticised for your looks?

There were times when I was called a caterpillar because of my thick bushy brows. Today I own it. Similarly, I have seen men as well. They churn and feel confident about who they are. And if they want to look beautiful and handsome, it has to be for themselves. Whatever you are doing in life, you need to do for yourself and keep yourself up to the priority. Be it a girl or a boy, it’s their choice to lead their life the way they wish.

What is your take on body shaming?

I feel everyone has flaws. If someone says you are skinny, short, etc. I feel before pointing at others, we need to look at our own flaws and embrace them. I feel if you own your flaws, no one can point a finger at you. People told me, ‘You are heavy on thighs or heavy bottoms’. I simply say, ‘Yes, I am an Indian, and this body is for Indian wear. Do you have any problems?’. There are so many people who desire to have a body like me, so there is no need for body shaming. I am proud of myself. They tried to make me feel embraced once or twice, and then they shut up after a while.

Even men nowadays go in for manicure/pedicure. Your comments?

I consciously feel we are human beings. We all need to take care of the skin we have. Be it, men or women, we have to take care of our dead skin. We need to take self-care of ourselves. These mental blockages have to be cleared. It’s a misconception that men can’t use sunscreen or whatever, but slowly and steadily, we are overcoming it. Every individual needs to take care of their personal cleanliness.

Nowadays, hairy men shave off their chest hair. Your take?

Honestly, it depends on any individual’s choices. We should not make anyone feel uncomfortable being hairy. I want this discrimination to stop. The younger generation needs to be allowed to live life happily and free of any judgement. You don’t need validation. You are beautiful in your way.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:30 AM IST