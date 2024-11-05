I Want To Talk Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Speaks Louder With His Silence In This Shoojit Sircar Directorial

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to return to the silver screens with his next, titled I Want To Talk, which has been helmed by director Shoojit Sircar. The trailer of the film was dropped by the makers on Tuesday, and Abhishek's poignant act of a man struggling to voice out his emotions while battling with an illness seems worth a watch.

The trailer begins with Abhishek struggling to utter alphabets and words with a neck band and multiple stitches on his face. As it proceeds, his character is seen seeking treatment for what looks like a terminal illness, while also looking after his young daughter as a single parent. As he ages, his relationship with his daughter as well as his health also changes, making it harder for him to voice out his emotions.

The trailer shows Abhishek performing a rather restrained act of a middle-aged Bengali man named Arjun, struggling with his illness as well as his changing dynamics with his daughter and the people around him. The film looks like a typical Shoojit Sircar portrait and it is morbid and strangely humorous at the same time, reminding one of the director's blockbuster film, Piku.

Interestingly, Piku starred Amitabh Bachchan and looks like Abhishek has tried to slip into his father's shoes with I Want To Talk. Sharing the trailer, Abhishek wrote, "Meet Arjun! Who endures extraordinary challenges in his quest for an ordinary life."

Abhishek also underwent a drastic transformation for the film and in the trailer, he can be seen having gained quite a few kilos, complete with a pot belly.

I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard in key roles. The film will release in theatres on November 22.