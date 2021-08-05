'I want to be like my mom': Paris Hilton wants to be a supportive mother

Hilton, who is engaged to beau Carter Reum, has already frozen her eggs to ensure she can have children when she's ready. She said: "I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It's just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I'm so happy that we did it. We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go."

The star underwent egg extraction in order to try In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and admitted it was "very emotional".

Speaking to Delish magazine, Hilton said: "It is a hard process and definitely is very emotional. But I'm just so lucky that I have such an amazing partner in Carter. He's like no one I've ever met in my life before, the first person that I've let into my heart that I trust completely. He's my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe. It's just amazing to finally feel what real love is. I don't think I ever experienced it before."