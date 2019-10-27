I used to cry, now I sweat: Adele shows off her weight loss at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C: Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

The 31-year-old partied the night away in Hollywood and rubbed elbows with music's elite as she showed off her recent weight loss on social media.

The 15-time Grammy-winner looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder long black dress.

"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna.," she captioned her post. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi [Drake]."