'I Love You Jayamma': Vijay Deverakonda's Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Rashmika Mandanna Goes Viral– Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda's Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Rashmika Mandanna Goes Viral |

It’s April 5, and Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating the birthday of his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. To mark the occasion, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from their upcoming project Ranabaali. Since Rashmika plays the character of Jayamma, Vijay captioned the post, “I love you Jayamma :)”.

The heartfelt BTS clip opens with a note: “In a world painted in grey, she was his only color.” The video shows Rashmika discussing her character Jayamma with the creative team, covering her appearance, styling, poses, and other aspects of her performance. Playing Jayamma, Rashmika is seen smiling and fully immersed in her role. Toward the end of the video, Vijay and Rashmika share a lighthearted moment, lying down together in a sack of hay, capturing a fun and candid behind-the-scenes glimpse of their work on Ranabaali.

On the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Mysaa also released a poster. Unformula Films unveiled a fierce look of the actress, writing, “She ruled with charm. She conquered with grace. Now she’s coming with pure RAGE.” The poster further read, “Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @rashmika_mandanna a blazing Happy Birthday.” In the image, Rashmika is seen staring with rage in her eyes, her face marked with bruises and blood, reflecting the intense character she will portray.

Ranabaali is an upcoming 2026 Indian period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set against the backdrop of the British Raj (1854–1878), the film follows the story of a freedom fighter, inspired by true and suppressed historical events in Rayalaseema. The movie is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. Ranabaali will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Besides this, Rashmika is also gearing up for Telugu pan Indian period drama Mysaa. Written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is produced by Ajay-Anil Sayyapureddy and will release in theaters in 2026.