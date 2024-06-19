'I Live Within My Means': Suniel Shetty Talks About Converting Barren Land Into ‘Priceless’ Property In Khandala

Actor Suniel Shetty has contributed to Indian film for over three decades. He recently said that he worked hard to offer a better living for his family rather than building a commercial empire.

In a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, he claimed that people assumed he was a wealthy businessman since he was an actor who had been in several films. The Dhadkan actor also discussed his hardships and how he has repeatedly overcome failure. He also stated that he has been fortunate to have (lakshmi) riches and has frequently risen despite the odds.

According to him, “There is a perception that I am a big businessman, which actually isn’t true. I do my bit and I live within my means. You will never see me driving four cars, I drive one and I will enjoy it for two years. If I want a house, I want that one, I won’t settle for anything ordinary. When I can afford it, I will do my best. You spend the most time in your house, so if the house doesn’t invite you, there is no point."

He further added that people say, ‘You must see Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse’; for him, it was built 16 years ago. His aim then was to build his children's Athiya and Ahan's future. For them to spend time with them over the weekend, do farming, and plant trees.

He stated, “I didn’t plan this; I will never even sell it so its value is zero from a price perspective. But from a personal perspective, it is priceless. Same for this house where I live; for the outside world, it will have a price but not for me. I would never want to sell it. I always wanted to give to kids where they feel happy and you continue to do what you are meant to do. Never stop doing for people, you will only get more.”

On the work front, Suniel Suniel will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Sayaji Shinde in the pivotal roles.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

He also has Hera Pheri 3, which is allegedly in legal trouble and will go into production later.