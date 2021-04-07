‘I have always been influenced by traditional Punjabi music’, says Maninder Buttar on his new song ‘Pani Di Gal’

On his experience working with Jasmin, Maninder calls it “beautiful”, adding that she is “very cute and proper Punjabi girl. It felt like family.”

Buttar says that his journey as an artist has been transformative. Needless to say, he always leaned towards music since childhood.

He says, “It has always been music for me since I was a kid. I love when the audience enjoys my work and appreciates it. It has been a transforming journey for me, because there are times when I have not taken things seriously but then there have been moments where I have worked extra hard to make things good.”

“My family has always been there for me and my intro of album also starts with my parents voice note. Also, my dog ‘Jugni’ is my inspiration, that is why this album is kept in her name,” he adds.

When asked if he plans to venture in Bollywood, Maninder states that he “never got a chance to plan for it.”

Despite most of contemporaries being vocal about social issues and current affairs, Maninder concludes he “always keeps himself away from all this.”

As of 2021, he has a wish-list that includes a new album which will have five songs with some amazing collaborations. Besides that, he says that he wants to “enjoy really hard in his show where he can remove his t-shirt and scream loud and show off his body.”