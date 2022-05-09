'I had goosebumps through the narration and immediately said yes to the project,' reveals Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s next is YRF’s first historical drama, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor is essaying the titular role of the legendary warrior who fought to protect India from the invader Muhammad of Ghor. As Akshay unveils the trailer of the film today, he reveals his first reaction to the script of Prithviraj when it was narrated to him by director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Akshay says, “I want everyone to watch the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. When I was narrated the film, I had goosebumps through the narration and immediately said yes to the project because the script blew me away. It is an outstanding script, a true find that brings together history, patriotism, a portrayal of the values that we should live by and also tells a story of love that is extremely rare to find.”

Opening up about the USP of the film, Akshay explains, “It has everything that I, as an audience, would go to the cinemas for, and it also has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. I jumped at the opportunity because it is truly an honour for any actor to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know.”

Akshay feels honoured to play the brave royal. “As an actor, it is my privilege if I can bring such stories to life. Prithviraj is our labour of love. We have spent every second thinking about how authentically and how gloriously we can pay tribute to the mighty king who stood for our nation and his countrymen till his last breath,” he concludes.

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing the television epic show Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who marks her acting debut, plays the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved Sanyogita. The film is set to hit screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

