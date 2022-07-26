e-Paper Get App

'I fell of the jet ski': Khushalii Kumar reveals she was injured on sets of 'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke'

While shooting for the song, Khushalii also injured herself badly but kept the show going on

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Khushalii Kumar who will soon be seen in the much hyped 'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke' by T-Series has injured herself on the sets of the song while shooting for the same.

The heartbreak anthem of the year is anticipated to be a visual treat for the audiences. Khushalii Kumar is believed to have learnt jet skiing for this particular track to add a feel of authentication. But while shooting for the same, she also injured herself badly but kept the show going on.

Commenting on getting injured while jet skiing, Khushalii reveals, "I suggested the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity. While shooting for it I fell of the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it.”

'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke' features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhatt and Vardhan Puri in the lead. The song has been directed by Mohan and the vocal is by B Praak and music and lyrics by Rochak Kohli and Rashmi Virag.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainment'I fell of the jet ski': Khushalii Kumar reveals she was injured on sets of 'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke'

RECENT STORIES

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Mumbai updates: Income Tax department raids 27 locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR; seized Rs 1.4 crore...

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal death threat: Accused Manvinder Singh sent to two-day police custody