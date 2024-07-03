'I Don't Support This': Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan's Claims Of Getting Duped Of ₹50 Lakh By Actor's Fanpage

Sidharth Malhotra |

Sidharth Malhotra's loyal fan, Minoo Vasudevan, recently claimed that the admin of the actor's fanpage duped her of Rs 50 lakh. She also revealed about Kiara Advani of doing 'black magic' on him.

Soon after this incident surfaced on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra took to X and released a statement in which he reacted to the fraudulent activities and scams that are happening these days. In the statement he said, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

Furthermore, the Yodha actor revealed that neither he, nor his family members support any such activities. He said, "I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information."

He concluded by stating, "My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug!"

To all my fans. pic.twitter.com/XOIj65NQFp — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 3, 2024

Sidharth's statement came after an array of tweets surfaced on the internet, with a fan alleging of being duped of Rs 50 lakh, by popular fanpage admins of Sidharth.

She claimed that the fanpage was created by admins Aliza and Husna Parveen, who also told her that Kiara Advani was the reason for Sidharth's problems. She stated, "Kiara forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family."

The fan went on to reveal, "The fake Deepak and I negotiated a weekly rate of 1000 INR/weekly to get inside info of him (Sidharth). I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid," she stated, adding, "I also handed Sid a 500 INR bonus so we could talk but I soon understood that this wasn't the genuine Sid."

The fan also claimed, "Honestly, my money was stolen for the wrong reasons... I DO want it back. I know I initially claimed not to, but Sid... Please ask these women to repay the money that was stolen, if at all feasible. More than anything, I want justice served for each and every innocent fan that these ladies have deceived in Sidharth Malhotra's name."

The scary incident has raised an alarm among the fans of not just Sidharth but other actors too. However, the actor has cautioned his fans against falling prey to such malicious activities.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the big-budget actioner Yodha, which tanked miserably at the box office. He also became a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe as he played the lead in the web series, Indian Police Force. The actor is yet to announce his future projects.