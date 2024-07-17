 'I Didn't Find Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Funny', Says Bakhtyar Irani
Bakhtyar Irani has appeared in the reality dance series Nach Baliye, and partnered his wife Tannaz Irani.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Bakhtyar Irani and Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

Actor Bakhtyar Irani is best known for his work in the television space. The actor has always been vocal about his thoughts regarding various topics. He is known for his TV shows Batliwala House No. 43, Yes Boss, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki, and many more. He has appeared in the reality dance series Nach Baliye, and partnered his wife Tannaz Irani. The duo also became participants in Bigg Boss in 2009.

In an interview with Inside the Mind with Rushabh, Bakhtyar talks about Kartik Aaryan's lucky and says, "Dekho apka nasseb hoga na boss toh aap Kartik Aaryan ban sakthe ho simple hai. I just feel he is fantastically lucky, God Bless him."

He has also questioned if his luck has some relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. To which he said, "When we see a movie we see it with a point of view. So for me, he was fantastic in Freddy, I just want to say that he is very lucky, the boy because I went to the theatre and I didn't find Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Funny. People might feel it but still go with the crowd. So for me, people will not react away but for me when it comes to comedy films there is one Sajid Khan, Farhad Samji, and Sajid Khan I feel these guys are fantastic and then there is Rohit Shetty. They know the pulse of the mass and they come with stupid oneliners and slapstick comedy and it has to come."

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion, which was is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It also stars Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The biographical sports drama film is directed by Kabir Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

He will be next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Reportedly, he is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for the role of Prem in an upcoming movie. Also, Kartik has Aashiqui 3 lined up in his schedule.

