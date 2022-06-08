'I definitely feel the baggage to carry the film on my shoulders but I am enjoying it': Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photo: Instagram/Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha continues her streak of appearing in films with offbeat topics. Her previous two releases, Chhorii, which spoke about female infanticide, and Dream Girl, which was about loneliness. She will be seen as a condom seller in Janhit Mein Jaari. Here, the actor gets candid about her character and addresses a taboo topic through the film. Excerpts:

How difficult was it for you to play a character that has moral responsibility along with entertainment?

Whoever has seen the film has told me that it is not preachy since certain things can be only said this way. For Janhit… and Raaj (Shaandilyaa) sir, it was clear when and how my character, Manokamna, will speak. We wanted to highlight a serious social taboo but entertainingly.

Weren’t you apprehensive about being paired opposite a newcomer?

I love Anud; he knows that he is a certain type. He knows his limitations and shortcomings as an actor. He has spirit and just for that, I am happy that he got this role. Till the last day, I didn’t know who my hero was. We had a few options but no one was confirmed. I met him during the readings at Chanderi for the first time.

Since you have achieved certain stardom with films like Chhorii and Dream Girl, have you become more responsible as an actor?

I have always been a responsible actor and I have enough respect for my craft. I have always valued the work that has come my way. Whether it is a music video or a 30-min film in an anthology on an OTT platform, I have given the same emotion which I give to a feature film. After Chhorii, I definitely feel the baggage to carry the film on my shoulders but I am enjoying it too.

You have been a strategic actor. After giving hits like SKTKS and Chhorii, will you continue to be one?

I hope it continues since I don’t know what growth lies ahead for me. I hope my choices are adding to me as a person and as an actor. I am not giving time to many projects just to rush into the next one. For example, I am shooting an important film and people have been non-stop calling me for work but I am not available. I don’t want to know what is being made where or who is signing which film.

What are your thoughts on the changing scenario of filmmaking as an actor?

The OTT boon is something you can’t deny since you can see films around the globe. During the pandemic, people have become smarter, they won’t accept standard things anymore. You will appreciate different things, they even understand a film’s technical language.

How does it feel to have an exciting lineup ahead with big ventures?

I am happy that I have wrapped up Selfiee and Ram Setu. Two big stressful movies are over and now I have to only enjoy the releases. I will start shooting for Chhorii at the end of the year. I have just finished shooting a film. However, I can’t talk about it since producers haven’t announced it yet. I am insisting they announce it though.