I-Day watchlist: Five web series to binge-watch this Independence Day

Though we can never witness how our armed forces take on the enemies at the battlefield in reality, we have filmmakers who marvellously weave untold stories of struggle, courage, pain and sacrifices on the silver screen. Border, LOC Kargil and URI: The Surgical Strike are some of the best war movies of all time. And now, with Gunjan Saxena releasing on Netflix and OTT platforms gaining momentum, we decided to take a look at what they have to offer. But, instead of movies, we have picked five web series which celebrate the Indian armed forces.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Kabir Khan, the helmer of blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan made his OTT directorial debut with The Forgotten Army. The series is based on true events about men and women who were a part of the Indian National Army (Azaad Hind Fauj), formed by Shubash Chandra Bose in South East Asia during WWII. Starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, the series narrates how the Azad Hind Fauj, which consisted of 60, 000 men and women, struggled and played a huge role in India’s fight against the British Raj. The Forgotten Army celebrates the unsung warriors of Azaad Hind Fauj and the sacrifices they made for India’s independence. The stellar star cast, the craft and the visual appeal are the key takeaways of this series.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video